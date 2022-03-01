The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In February 2022
By Zuri Anderson
March 1, 2022
If you thought the first month of 2020 Part 2 was rough, February was certainly a doozy. In the good ole Sunshine State, drama, weird crimes, and flying food continue to be the norm.
Some of these strange antics were caught on camera, such as a drunk woman fleeing from police on a motorized suitcase. Another woman found herself behind bars when her boyfriend thought her sudden attack on him was kinky behavior. Two Florida men were taken into custody for throwing food, while one female lawyer stripped down while in an intoxicated stupor.
Even though breaking the law was a common theme this week, there were some other shenanigans at work, from a man opening a rental car business at his home to a naked man spraying people with a fire extinguisher. Finally, make sure to keep an eye on your kids -- you never know what may happen at a daycare these days.
With all that said, here were the weirdest Florida stories we found in February 2022:
