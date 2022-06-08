LIST: See Which Restaurants Will Be Coming To Texas Soon
By Dani Medina, Ginny Reese
June 8, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
It's time to add a new rotation of restaurants to your roster!
Dozens of restaurants are announcing their expansion into Texas, with some even slated to open this year. From fried chicken and donuts to sushi and hot dogs, here's a running list of restaurants opening locations in the Lone Star State as they're announced:
- Voodoo Doughnuts is opening its first San Antonio location
- Nando's is expanding into Texas and opening two Houston locations
- The world's biggest Buc-ee's is being built in Luling
- Fort Worth is getting its first H-E-B
- A new all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is now open in San Antonio
- Tim Horton's is opening its first Texas location in Katy
- Shaquille O'Neal is opening 50 Big Chicken restaurants
- Chicago's iconic Portillo's is coming to The Colony
- Try Nashville hot chicken at Hattie B's opening in Dallas
- New soda shop just opened in Fairview
This list will be updated.