Your Horoscope For The Week Of May 14

Horoscopes for the week of May 14

Aries (March 31-April 19): Your hot-headedness may get you into trouble this week. Maybe invest in a cooling pad for your phone before it overheats from all those angry texts.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be feeling extra stubborn this week, but it'll pay off when you finally win that argument about the proper way to eat a taco.

Gemini (May 21-June 21): Beware of miscommunications this week, especially if you're using emojis to convey your feelings. The eggplant emoji might not mean what you think it does.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your nurturing side will be on full display this week, as you take care of everyone around you. Don't forget to take care of yourself too.

Leo (July 23-August 22): Your love life may hit a rough patch this week, but don't worry, it's just a speed bump. Or maybe it's time to finally delete that dating app.

Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your critical eye may get you into trouble this week, especially if you're judging someone's outfit. Just remember, fashion is subjective.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Your desire for balance and harmony may get you into trouble this week, especially when you try to referee your friend's argument with their partner. Stay neutral.

Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Your mysterious allure will attract someone's attention this week, but don't be too quick to reveal all your secrets. Keep them guessing.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your sense of humor will be your saving grace this week, especially when you accidentally send a text to the wrong person. Just embrace the awkwardness and laugh it off.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your ambitious nature will be on full display this week, especially when you decide to tackle that DIY home renovation project. Just remember to take breaks and stay hydrated.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Your rebellious streak will be your saving grace this week, especially when you're stuck in a boring meeting. Maybe try doodling instead of taking notes.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Your compassionate side will be put to the test this week, especially when you're trying to console a friend going through a tough time. Just listen and offer a hug.