Your Horoscope For The Week Of May 14
By Astrid Knight
May 12, 2023
How did last week treat you? Here's a look at the celebrity birthdays and weekly horoscope:
Celebrity birthdays this week
May 14
- Miranda Cosgrove turns 30
- Mark Zuckerberg turns 39
- Olly Murs turns 39
- Rob Gronkowski turns 34
- Martin Garrix turns 27
- Cate Blanchett turns 54
- Dustin Lynch turns 38
May 15
- Jackson Mahomes turns 23
- Chase Hudson turns 21
- SmokePurpp turns 26
- Mollee Gray turns 32
May 16
- Megan Fox turns 37
- Janet Jackson turns 57
- Pierce Brosnan turn 70
- Behati Prinsloo turns 35
- Danny Trejo turns 79
- Tori Spelling turns 50
May 17
- Bob Saget
- Derek Hough turns 38
- Tahj Mowry turns 37
- DJ Akademiks turns 32
- Passenger turns 39
May 18
- Tina Fey turns 53
- George Strait turns 71
- Jack Johnson turns 48
May 19
- JoJo Siwa turns 20
- Marshmello turns 31
- Sam Smith turns 31
- Yo Gotti turns 42
- Lainey Wilson turns 31
- BlocBoy JB turns 27
- Kelly Rizzo turns 44
May 20
- Cher turns 77
- Busta Rhymes turns 51
- Omar Apollo turns 26
- Austin McBroom turns 31
- Matt Czuchry turns 46
- Jon Pardi turns 38
- Tony Goldwyn turns 63
Horoscopes for the week of May 14
Aries (March 31-April 19): Your hot-headedness may get you into trouble this week. Maybe invest in a cooling pad for your phone before it overheats from all those angry texts.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): You'll be feeling extra stubborn this week, but it'll pay off when you finally win that argument about the proper way to eat a taco.
Gemini (May 21-June 21): Beware of miscommunications this week, especially if you're using emojis to convey your feelings. The eggplant emoji might not mean what you think it does.
Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your nurturing side will be on full display this week, as you take care of everyone around you. Don't forget to take care of yourself too.
Leo (July 23-August 22): Your love life may hit a rough patch this week, but don't worry, it's just a speed bump. Or maybe it's time to finally delete that dating app.
Virgo (August 23-September 22): Your critical eye may get you into trouble this week, especially if you're judging someone's outfit. Just remember, fashion is subjective.
Libra (September 23-October 23): Your desire for balance and harmony may get you into trouble this week, especially when you try to referee your friend's argument with their partner. Stay neutral.
Scorpio (October 24-November 21): Your mysterious allure will attract someone's attention this week, but don't be too quick to reveal all your secrets. Keep them guessing.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21): Your sense of humor will be your saving grace this week, especially when you accidentally send a text to the wrong person. Just embrace the awkwardness and laugh it off.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19): Your ambitious nature will be on full display this week, especially when you decide to tackle that DIY home renovation project. Just remember to take breaks and stay hydrated.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18): Your rebellious streak will be your saving grace this week, especially when you're stuck in a boring meeting. Maybe try doodling instead of taking notes.
Pisces (February 19-March 20): Your compassionate side will be put to the test this week, especially when you're trying to console a friend going through a tough time. Just listen and offer a hug.