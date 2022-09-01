The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In August 2022
By Zuri Anderson
September 1, 2022
August has closed out, meaning summer is officially behind us. Florida certainly went out with a bang thanks to their not-so-friendly neighborhood reptiles wreaking havoc.
Alligators sent several people to the hospital for some gnarly injuries, including broken jaws and missing limbs. Even their distant cousin, a crocodile, got the spotlight for a heart-stopping chase video.
Gators aren't the only ones getting in trouble. Plenty of intoxicated ladies found themselves on the wrong side of the law. One woman even tried impressing deputies with her dancing skills during a sobriety test. Another ended up smashing her truck into a couple's home and even begged them not to call the cops.
Besides aggressive alligators and wild drunk drivers, Floridians also had to put up with issues at home, from wrongful evictions to rental scams.
You can read all about these weird stories, and more, below:
- WATCH: Crocodile Chases Man Inside Florida Park Enclosure
- WATCH: Thousands Of 'Terrifying' Jellyfish Invade Florida Beach
- WATCH: Florida Woman Crawls Through Roach-Filled Sewer To Rescue Kitten
- Alligator Bites Arm Off Florida Wildlife Director During Training Session
- Alligator Bites Man's Face During Swim In Florida Lake
- Huge Alligator Breaks Florida Man's Jaw During Swim In Lake
- Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
- WATCH: Bobcat And Alligator Clash On Florida Man's Back Patio
- Drunk Woman Caught Driving Golf Cart On Florida Highway: Cops
- Florida Woman Begs Couple Not To Call Cops After Crashing Into Their Home
- Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
- WATCH: Florida Cops Chase 78-Year-Old Drunk Driver On Wrong Side Of Road
- Twerking Florida Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Kids At Pool
- Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months
- Viral TikTok Catches Florida Deputies Serving Eviction Notice At Wrong Home
- Naked Florida Man Throws Machete At Driver, Tries Stealing Clothes: Cops
- WATCH: Raging Bull Breaks Free, Charges At Rodeo Crowd In Florida
- Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing Raw Steak At Boyfriend
- Florida Woman Punches Store Manager After Refusing To Sell Her Alcohol