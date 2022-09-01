The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In August 2022

By Zuri Anderson

September 1, 2022

Photo: Broward County Sheriff's Office, Getty Images

August has closed out, meaning summer is officially behind us. Florida certainly went out with a bang thanks to their not-so-friendly neighborhood reptiles wreaking havoc.

Alligators sent several people to the hospital for some gnarly injuries, including broken jaws and missing limbs. Even their distant cousin, a crocodile, got the spotlight for a heart-stopping chase video.

Gators aren't the only ones getting in trouble. Plenty of intoxicated ladies found themselves on the wrong side of the law. One woman even tried impressing deputies with her dancing skills during a sobriety test. Another ended up smashing her truck into a couple's home and even begged them not to call the cops.

Besides aggressive alligators and wild drunk drivers, Floridians also had to put up with issues at home, from wrongful evictions to rental scams.

You can read all about these weird stories, and more, below:

