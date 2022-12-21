10 Chaotic Hip-Hop Moments That Left The Internet In Shambles In 2022

It’s been over two years since Megan Thee Stallion was shot following a confrontation with Tory Lanez and her former best friend Kelsey Harris. Since then, all of them have been beefing with one another. The controversy over who shot Meg is currently playing out in court as we speak. Meg's issues with Tory Lanez evolved into a social movement that has pinned fans against the Alone At Prom artist. Their attempts to cancel Tory were evident after each update on their case surfaced and every public statement he made. However, not everyone is on Meg’s side.



After the shooting occurred, other dramatic events appeared to spawn from the events that happened on the night of July 12, 2020. This year alone, we saw a nasty back-and-forth between Meg and DaBaby, who used to work well together prior to the shooting. After DaBaby claimed that he slept with Meg and called out her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine on “Boogeyman,” people thought Meg fired back at him during her set at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.



“So look, I don’t know about y’all but I love my body,” she said to a screaming crowd. “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”



She later clarified that she wasn’t talking about DaBaby at all.