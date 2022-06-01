The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2022
By Zuri Anderson
June 1, 2022
May was a busy month for the Sunshine State, not just for residents but the alligators, too. Mating season for our scaly neighbors will continue through June, which means plenty of shenanigans were afoot last month. From taking a dip in swimming pools to climbing fences and chugging soda, these gators were eager to hop into summer, too.
Then there are the fleshy residents of Florida, who were either running afoul with the law or getting into their own messes. One woman thought throwing a rubber snake at police would throw them off her trail. Another woman decided to throw a bucket full of urine at her neighbor over a pooping chicken.
Then, there's a man who shot someone for walking their dog "too close" to a golf course. A resident thought he could get away with a car crash by reporting his vehicle stolen.
But that's just a handful of insane and head-scratching moments to happen in our favorite Southern state in May. Check out the rest of the stories below:
- Florida Woman Arrested After Kissing Another Woman At Rehab Facility
- Snipers Aim At Gators As Rescue Divers Search For Victims In Florida
- Florida Family Finds 550-Pound Alligator Swimming In Their Pool
- WATCH: Bobcat And Alligator Clash On Florida Man's Back Patio
- Florida Woman Throws Rubber Snake At Police, Tasered After High-Speed Chase
- Florida Woman Throws Bucket Of Urine At Neighbor Over Pooping Chicken
- Florida Man Reports Car Stolen After Crashing It Into Home
- Sunbathing Woman Run Over On The Beach By Florida Deputy's SUV
- Florida Driver Crashes Supercar Because He's 'Unfamiliar' With Stick Shift
- 'Scary' Video Catches Alligator Climbing Over Fence At Florida Park
- Fish In South Florida Waters Are On Drugs, New Study Says
- 'Knock Knock': Alligator Wakes Up Florida Couple By Banging On Door
- Florida High School Employees Accused Of Running A 'Cult-Like Society'
- Florida Man Accused Of Blowing Up Mailbox Over Landscaping Payment
- WATCH: Florida Alligator Chomps On GoPro In Scary Video
- Cops Reveal Why Huge Shark Was Dangling At Florida High School
- Florida Man Shoots Another Man For Walking Dog 'Too Close' To Golf Course
- Alligator Caught Chugging Soda In Florida Couple's Garage
- Florida Sheriff's Deputy Arrested For Driving Under The Influence
- Lightning Bolt Explodes Near Florida Man In Shocking Doorbell Video
- Florida Teen Says Getting Arrested Was On Her Bucket List
- PHOTOS: 'One-In-A-Million' Rare Cardinal Spotted In Florida
- WATCH: Florida Man Caught Whacking Golf Balls Onto Busy Interstate