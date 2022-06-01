The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2022

May was a busy month for the Sunshine State, not just for residents but the alligators, too. Mating season for our scaly neighbors will continue through June, which means plenty of shenanigans were afoot last month. From taking a dip in swimming pools to climbing fences and chugging soda, these gators were eager to hop into summer, too.

Then there are the fleshy residents of Florida, who were either running afoul with the law or getting into their own messes. One woman thought throwing a rubber snake at police would throw them off her trail. Another woman decided to throw a bucket full of urine at her neighbor over a pooping chicken.

Then, there's a man who shot someone for walking their dog "too close" to a golf course. A resident thought he could get away with a car crash by reporting his vehicle stolen.

But that's just a handful of insane and head-scratching moments to happen in our favorite Southern state in May. Check out the rest of the stories below: