The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In June 2022
By Zuri Anderson
July 1, 2022
June has officially ended, and summer is in full swing. This month was full of shocking surprises and head-scratching moments for the Sunshine State.
For starters, don't be surprised alligators are dominating the headlines this month. June was the last opportunity for our scaly neighbors to find a mate, meaning they were more active than usual. When they're not trying to sneak up on pan-wielding Floridians or unsuspecting targets, the gators are also attacking local wildlife, too.
Some residents witnessed strange acts of nature, from the early formation of a tornado to mysterious liquids oozing from people's graves. Then there were the not-so-natural moments, such as a woman's newly-purchased car suddenly going up into flames, or some teenagers managing to host a wild party in a multimillion-dollar home.
Those weird stories and more are available below:
- Florida Man Possibly Killed By Alligator While Searching For Frisbees
- Gruesome Details Emerge About Florida Man Found Dead In Gator-Infested Lake
- Florida Man Whacks Hissing Alligator With Pan In Viral Video
- Florida Man Gets Bitten By Alligator After Mistaking It For Dog
- WATCH: Florida Teen Catches Insane View Of Tornado's Swirling 'Mouth'
- Vicious Catfish Attack Sends Florida Boy To Hospital
- WATCH: Alligator Sneaks Up On Bull Shark In Rare Encounter
- WATCH: Bobcat And Alligator Clash On Florida Man's Back Patio
- Mysterious Ooze At Florida Tomb Keeps Family Away From Grave
- WATCH: Florida Teens Post Video Of Party In $8 Million Home They Broke Into
- Florida Man Borrows Wife's Car To Chase Suspected Carjackers
- Florida Woman's Car Engine Bursts Into Flames Nearly An Hour After Purchase
- Florida Inmate Saves Deputy From Attack, Stops Other Inmates' Escape Plan
- Woman Who Led Motorized Suitcase Chase In Florida Airport Arrested Again
- Muddy Florida Man Tackled After Carjacking Street Sweeper
- Scammers List $2.3 Million Florida Home For Only $21,000