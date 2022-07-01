The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In June 2022

June has officially ended, and summer is in full swing. This month was full of shocking surprises and head-scratching moments for the Sunshine State.

For starters, don't be surprised alligators are dominating the headlines this month. June was the last opportunity for our scaly neighbors to find a mate, meaning they were more active than usual. When they're not trying to sneak up on pan-wielding Floridians or unsuspecting targets, the gators are also attacking local wildlife, too.

Some residents witnessed strange acts of nature, from the early formation of a tornado to mysterious liquids oozing from people's graves. Then there were the not-so-natural moments, such as a woman's newly-purchased car suddenly going up into flames, or some teenagers managing to host a wild party in a multimillion-dollar home.

Those weird stories and more are available below: