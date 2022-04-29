The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In April 2022
By Zuri Anderson
April 29, 2022
The beginning of spring marks a rush of activity and newfound energy. With that said, it's certainly been a busy April for the Sunshine State. Our most popular story involved a teacher blasting loud music while nearby students took a standardized test.
Alligators also crawled into the wackiest headlines this month. One huge gator was too stubborn to leave a home that wasn't meant for him, and his scary eviction was caught on camera. In one viral TikTok, instead of being aggressive, it was strangely calm during an intimate dance with a performer.
Several Florida women were up to no good, either. A newlywed found herself behind bars after cops found out a caterer laced the wedding food with marijuana. One woman reportedly pulled a gun on her ex-boyfriend right after he got out of the shower. Then there was a lady who thought holding a distressed cat was the best way to address her relationship issues.
Those are just a handful of stories we found in April 2022. Check out the rest below:
- Florida Teacher Arrested For Blasting Music During Standardized Test
- WATCH: Huge 12-Foot Alligator Gets Evicted From Newly-Built Florida Home
- Florida Bride And Caterer Accused Of Lacing Wedding Food With Marijuana
- Viral Florida Home Listing Advertises Free 'Rehabbed Ex-Husband'
- Viral TikTok Catches Florida Man Dancing With Alligator
- Florida Driver Hears 'Weird Noise' From His Car, And It's Alive
- 'Monster' Bluefin Tuna Caught In Florida May Have Broken State Record
- Florida Babysitter Allegedly Put Boy In Dryer, Made Him Go 'Round & Round'
- Florida Man Arrested After Cops Find Alligator Hidden In Truck
- Armed Florida Woman Reportedly Chases Ex-Boyfriend Right After His Shower
- Florida Woman Accused Of Using Cat To Scratch Girlfriend's Face
- Florida Teen Accused Of Driving Over 110 MPH To Show Off For Girlfriend
- Charges Dropped Against Florida Women Accused Of Glitter-Bombing Man
- Florida Alligator Spotted Swimming With Football In Mouth
- Florida Mom Accused Of Threatening To Bomb High School Over Son's Lunch
- Florida Woman Used Fake Burglary Report To Excuse Tardy Arrival To Work
- Florida Man Accused Of Urinating On Cases Of Beer Inside Store
- Florida Man Gets Prison Time For Using Twin Brother's Identity For Benefits