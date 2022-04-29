The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In April 2022

By Zuri Anderson

April 29, 2022

Photo: Volusia County Sheriff's Office, Getty Images

The beginning of spring marks a rush of activity and newfound energy. With that said, it's certainly been a busy April for the Sunshine State. Our most popular story involved a teacher blasting loud music while nearby students took a standardized test.

Alligators also crawled into the wackiest headlines this month. One huge gator was too stubborn to leave a home that wasn't meant for him, and his scary eviction was caught on camera. In one viral TikTok, instead of being aggressive, it was strangely calm during an intimate dance with a performer.

Several Florida women were up to no good, either. A newlywed found herself behind bars after cops found out a caterer laced the wedding food with marijuana. One woman reportedly pulled a gun on her ex-boyfriend right after he got out of the shower. Then there was a lady who thought holding a distressed cat was the best way to address her relationship issues.

Those are just a handful of stories we found in April 2022. Check out the rest below:

