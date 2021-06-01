The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2021

May saw a lot of wild encounters between both people and alligators in Florida.

If it's not a pizza slice getting slung at someone's face, it's pieces of banana getting tossed on someone's vehicle. Because it's alligator mating season, these scaly predators sure got testy with Floridians this year. Some shenanigans were also reported at schools in the Sunshine State, from a controversy over altered yearbook photos to a woman sneaking into a high school to promote her social media page.

Just whatever you do, don't call the cops if you're feeling a little jealous of someone's body. Anyways, without further ado, here were the wildest stories we discovered last month:

Photos: Marion County Jail, Getty Images