The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2021
By Zuri Anderson
June 1, 2021
May saw a lot of wild encounters between both people and alligators in Florida.
If it's not a pizza slice getting slung at someone's face, it's pieces of banana getting tossed on someone's vehicle. Because it's alligator mating season, these scaly predators sure got testy with Floridians this year. Some shenanigans were also reported at schools in the Sunshine State, from a controversy over altered yearbook photos to a woman sneaking into a high school to promote her social media page.
Just whatever you do, don't call the cops if you're feeling a little jealous of someone's body. Anyways, without further ado, here were the wildest stories we discovered last month:
- Florida Dad Accused Of Smacking Daughter In Face With Slice Of Pizza
- Bikini-Clad Florida Woman Said Person Who Called Cops ‘Jealous' Of Her Body
- Florida School Photoshops Students' Yearbook Photos Deemed 'Inappropriate'
- Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant
- Nearly Naked Florida Woman Tops 100 MPH In Multi-County Chase, Troopers Say
- Florida Man Goes On Road Rage Shooting After Banana Gets Thrown At Truck
- VIDEO: Menacing Alligator Chases Fisherman Near Mangroves In Florida
- Woman Posed As Student To Promote Her Instagram Page In Hialeah: Police
- 'Hangry' Alligator Wrangled After Chasing People Across Florida Parking Lot
- VIDEO: Florida Man Caught Snatching Baby Swans, Putting Them In Cooler
- Lightning Sends Piece Of Road Barreling Through Pickup Truck In Florida
- VIDEO: Shirtless Man Fights Firefighters After They Found Him Unconscious
- Florida Man Wrestles Alligator, Jabs Its Eye To Save His Puppy
- Florida Man Wanted For Stealing Trailer Full Of Lynyrd Skynyrd Memorabilia
- Man Drives Hours To Florida With Owl In His Truck Grille
- VIDEO: Mysterious Orbs Of Light Seen Skirting Across Florida Yard
- Florida 'Witch' Charged With Murder In Georgia Mom's Disappearance
- Miami TV Crew Attacked While Reporting On Story About Violence
- Florida Bank Teller Refused To Give Money To Robber, Believed Gun Was Fake
- Florida Woman Arrested For Throwing 'Soiled Dog Pads' At Boyfriend
- Man Hid Syringe In Butt, Other Drugs Found In Islamorada, Deputies Say
- Large Chunk Of Ice Falls From Sky Through Roof Of Florida Home
Photos: Marion County Jail, Getty Images