Feedback

The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2021

By Zuri Anderson

June 1, 2021

May saw a lot of wild encounters between both people and alligators in Florida.

If it's not a pizza slice getting slung at someone's face, it's pieces of banana getting tossed on someone's vehicle. Because it's alligator mating season, these scaly predators sure got testy with Floridians this year. Some shenanigans were also reported at schools in the Sunshine State, from a controversy over altered yearbook photos to a woman sneaking into a high school to promote her social media page.

Just whatever you do, don't call the cops if you're feeling a little jealous of someone's body. Anyways, without further ado, here were the wildest stories we discovered last month:

Photos: Marion County Jail, Getty Images

Chat About The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In May 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.