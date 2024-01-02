15 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums That May Arrive In 2024
By Tony M. Centeno
January 2, 2024
2024 is here and with a new year comes brand new music we've all been waiting for.
Fans have been patiently waiting on the sixth installment of Lil Wayne's Tha Carter album series since he announced his plans to release it in 2022. Since then, Wayne has kept his fans at bay by giving them a U.S. tour, a warm-up project Tha Fix Before Tha VI and his collaborative effort with 2 Chainz Welcome 2 ColleGrove. Despite all the recent bars he's delivered within the past year, fans are still craving to hear Tha Carter VI.
Wayne isn't the only artist who's kept his fans waiting. Chance the Rapper has been hyping up his fans for the release of his anticipated LP Star Line Gallery for quite some time. He's released a few songs that are expected to appear on the project like "The Highs & The Lows" with Joey Bada$$ and "YAH Know," however, the project has yet to drop.
There have been plenty of pump-fakes over the past few months from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's anticipated joint album to Kid Cudi's INSANO LP, both of which were pushed back to the same date in January. Scroll below to see who else is set to release a new album in 2024.
Cardi B, TBA
Cardi B has been keeping her fans waiting on her sophomore album for over five years. Since then, she's released plenty of successful singles and viral collaborations with various artists from Latto to her ex Offset. Last year, she released "Bongos" with Megan Thee Stallion, which is set to appear on her long-awaited follow-up to Invasion of Privacy. When she was asked about the status of the project on The Breakfast Club, Cardi said she has "a lot of songs" but wants to narrow it down to 18-20. There's no confirmed title just yet, but she told the crew that she wants to release it in the first quarter of 2024 and go on tour immediately after it drops. Let's hope she sticks to her plan.
Childish Gambino, TBA
It's been three years since fans have received a full-length project from Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino. Before the end of 2023, the actor-rapper told TMZ that his next album is coming "soon." He didn't specify when exactly it will arrive, but the brief update already has fans excited for what's to come. The last time he released new music was for his Amazon series "Swarm."
Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign, VULTURES
The wait for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's new album VULTURES has been long, but fans may finally receive the anticipated joint album this year. The duo previously previewed the album's stand-out songs at two separate listening events in Miami and Las Vegas. Their joint LP is expected to feature a slew of collaborations with Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Playboi Carti, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, and even Ye's daughter North West. After a series of delays, Ye and Ty have set the release date for January 12.
Kid Cudi, INSANO
Kid Cudi is finally ready to release his ninth studio album INSANO. The Cleveland, Ohio native had proudly touted the album as one of his best thus far. He initially planned to release it back in September, however, there was more work to be done on the album to make it perfect. Instead of releasing it, Cudi shared two songs from the project and moved its release to January 12. He pushed his album back months before Ye and Ty decided on the release date for their joint project. INSANO and VULTURES will be the first set of highly-anticipated albums that will drop on the same day in 2024.
Playboi Carti, Music
Playboi Carti has been fueling the hype for his next album for the past few months. Following the successful debuts of his Opium artists' projects, Carti began debuting songs from his upcoming album last month. He released tracks like "2024" produced by Kanye West, "H00dByAir," and his latest single "BACKR00MS" featuring Travis Scott. King Vamp hasn't revealed a release date just yet, but the album is rumored to drop in January.
JID, Forever & A Day
JID has been on a roll for the past year. Within the past few months alone, the Dreamville rapper released his EP with Lil Yachty BlakkBoyz present Half Doin Dope/Van Gogh. He also appeared on several major projects like Westside Gunn's And Then You Pray For Me and the Creed III soundtrack. To kick off 2024, JID released his "30 (Freestyle)" and hyped up the release of his upcoming project Forever & A Day as well as his forthcoming joint album with Metro Boomin. There's still no confirmed release date for either project, but it seems like they'll arrive sooner than later.
Metro Boomin, TBA
Speaking of Metro Boomin, the St. Louis native has a pretty busy year coming up as well. In addition to his upcoming joint effort with JID, Young Metro is also preparing to release his long-awaited joint album with Future. There's no confirmed release date or title just yet, but Metro and Pluto recently hyped up fans when they appeared in a photo together in the studio. Metro also wants to work on a joint album with Zaytoven, but hasn't confirmed a release date for that one either. There's no stopping Metro Boomin in 2024.
DJ Khaled, Til Next Time
DJ Khaled is also working on his next album Til Next Time. His 14th studio LP will drop via We The Best and Def Jam thanks to his new partnership with the iconic record label. Last year, he released his single "Supposed To Be Loved" with Future, LIL UZI VERT & Lil Baby. Since then, he's announced that he has two upcoming collaborations with Drake that will appear on the follow-up to GOD DID. There's no confirmed release date as of this report, but he's expected to release it in 2024.
Jay Rock, Eastside Johnny
Jay Rock is one of several TDE artists who are planning to release new music in 2024. The California native built up plenty of hype last year with the release of singles like "Eastside" and "Too Fast (Pull Over)" with Latto and Anderson. Paak. In 2024, the TDE signee is preparing to drop his album Eastside Johnny and will also appear on his longtime label's forthcoming compilation album. The compilation LP will arrive in honor of TDE's 20th anniversary. As this time, a release date for both projects have not been confirmed.
Ludacris, TBA
Ludacris is preparing his musical comeback this year. Last May, Luda shared that he aims to release new music following the release of Fast X. He didn't confirm too many details about his forthcoming album, but he did say that he hopes to release it in 2024 if his schedule allows it. After dedicating his time to filming the Fast & Furious franchise, Luda made a grand return to the stage as the opener for Janet Jackson's "Together Again Tour."
Lil Uzi Vert, Luv Is Rage 3
Lil Uzi Vert just dropped their anticipated project Pink Tape back in June. Even though it was the first rap album to hit No. 1 last year, Uzi is already planning to bow out of the industry with their final project coming in 2024. They haven't confirmed the release date but they did drop a new song from the LP called "Red Moon" right before the end of 2023.
Skepta, Knife and Fork
Nearly three years after announcing his retirement from the music industry, Skepta revealed that he'll be making his comeback in 2024. On New Year's Day, the grime rapper shared the title of his sixth studio album Knife and Fork along with his first single “Gas Me Up (Diligent)." The single is set to drop on January 26, but there's still no word on the album's release date. It could arrive just in time for his inaugural Big Smoke Festival later this year.
"It’s been years since I dropped my last album and I want to thank you for all the love during my hiatus," Skepta wrote in his announcement. "I’ve seen the messages, tweets and Tik Toks, I’m truly grateful that my music is still resonating with the world, even in my absence."
Ice Spice, TBA
Ice Spice had an incredible year. Following the release of her deluxe Like...? EP, the New York native has teamed up with the likes of Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift and afrobeats star Rema. There hasn't been a lot of music updates from Ice Spice following her sultry Halloween performance at Powerhouse NYC 2023 or her run on Doja Cat's "The Scarlet Tour." However, she recently received four nominations ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards. It's possible that we may hear more updates about her debut album after she hits the red carpet.
J. Cole, It's A Boy & The Fall Off
J. Cole has been on a phenomenal feature run for the past year, but the question all fans to know is when will the next installment of "The Fall Off Era" arrive? Cole has been teasing The Fall Off since he ended his 2018 KOD album with "1985 (Intro To 'The Fall Off')" Two years later, the Dreamville founder hyped up fans once again by posting a scheduled to "The Fall Off Era" including his famed feature run, Revenge of the Dreamers III, his 2021 album The Off-Season, It's A Boy and The Fall Off. As of this report, there hasn't been any updates on the latter two projects. However, with his upcoming tour with Drake starting up this spring, it's possible that we could get an update on both projects and (hopefully) hear at least one of these albums before the end of 2024.