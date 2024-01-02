15 Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Albums That May Arrive In 2024

J. Cole has been on a phenomenal feature run for the past year, but the question all fans to know is when will the next installment of "The Fall Off Era" arrive? Cole has been teasing The Fall Off since he ended his 2018 KOD album with "1985 (Intro To 'The Fall Off')" Two years later, the Dreamville founder hyped up fans once again by posting a scheduled to "The Fall Off Era" including his famed feature run, Revenge of the Dreamers III, his 2021 album The Off-Season, It's A Boy and The Fall Off. As of this report, there hasn't been any updates on the latter two projects. However, with his upcoming tour with Drake starting up this spring, it's possible that we could get an update on both projects and (hopefully) hear at least one of these albums before the end of 2024.